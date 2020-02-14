Highway 2 reopens near West Glacier following semi-truck crash

KALISPELL — A section of US Highway 2 east of Glacier National Park was closed for two hours on Friday.

The busy road was closed east of West Glacier following a semi-truck accident that happened shortly before 10:45 a.m.

The crash happened about 15 miles east of the West Glacier entrance to the Park.

Heavy traffic delays of up to an hour were reported as crews worked to clear the accident.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported at around 12:45 p.m. that the highway had been reopened.

-information from Maren Siu included in this report