A cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue

MISSOUL — Happy Saturday!

The light precipitation that we saw overnight has given way to a mostly cloudy sky across the area today. Winds will continue to impact the Flathead and Mission valleys through the late afternoon hours where a Lake Wind Advisory is in place. A sustained southerly wind of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour will create waves of 1 to 3 feet. The rest of western Montana will be breezy, as well. Looking ahead, we’ll have several opportunities for light precipitation in the days to come but warming temperatures will bring better chances of rain and freezing rain than snow.

Our next chance of a snow/rain/freezing rain mix will come Saturday night through midday Sunday as a disturbance moves through the region. While showers will be light in nature, area roads are likely to become slippery. Above valley floors, look for additional snow in the higher elevations. Most will see lows in the middle to upper 20s with warmer highs on Sunday in the lower to middle 40s.

On Monday a warm front will move through the region bringing with it another chance or rain to the valleys and snow to the mountains. Again, this precipitation will be generally light. There is a chance that northwest Montana will see another round of freezing rain Monday morning. Expect highs in the middle 40s on Monday.

Tuesday will be a mild day with highs in the middle 40s to 50 under a mostly cloudy sky.

The remainder of the week will bring opportunities for mainly scattered rain showers under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle to upper 40s, with cooler highs on Thursday and Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

