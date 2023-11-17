Photo Gallery: Hospital welcomes newborns with Griz gear

Watch Now
Babies born ahead of rivalry week get special welcome to the world

Missoula hospital celebrates parents and newborn babies with a Griz-inspired photo shoot.

Babies in the Community Medical Center Neonatal Unit received were dressed in Montana Griz gear leading up to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry, creating moments that will last a lifetime.

