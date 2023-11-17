Babies born ahead of rivalry week get special welcome to the world
Photo Gallery: Hospital welcomes newborns with Griz gear
Missoula hospital celebrates parents and newborn babies with a Griz-inspired photo shoot.
Babies in the Community Medical Center Neonatal Unit received were dressed in Montana Griz gear leading up to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry, creating moments that will last a lifetime.
