Billboards raise Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women awareness

MISSOULA — Tveraa Photography owner Jen Buckley is using her work to elevate the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis (MMIW).

A billboard with Buckley’s photo recently went up outside Missoula on I-90 which reads, "How many must go missing until you start to listen.”

Buckley says her photos serve as a visual representation to call attention to MMIW, and is planning a second photo series this summer.

She told MTN News the crisis is important to her as an enrolled member of the Chippewa-Cree Tribe, and was inspired to take more action as Jermain Charlo’s unsolved missing person’s case gains more attention locally and nationally.

"With Jermain Charlo going missing, and you know, there's just so many other women that have gone missing. I just feel like the subject is not talked about like it should be. That it should be, absolutely, talked about everywhere," Buckley said.

"We should be searching for these women like they were our own children," she added.

Buckley told MTN News she wants people to see the images, and stop to think.

"Start asking questions, like, well, what does this image mean? What is this? I think once people see these billboards, they have to ask questions," Buckley said.

Buckley said two other billboards with her work are going up in Havre and Billings.

She plans to do more, and says those interested in sponsoring a billboard can contact mslammiwphotoseries@gmail.com for more information.

