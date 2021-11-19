Central Washington ski resort buys Blacktail Ski Area

LAKESIDE — Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort out of central Washington has purchased Blacktail Mountain Ski Area — a family favorite ski destination.

Blacktail was built from the ground up and has been independently run for the last 23 years. Mission Ridge is also an independently run resort and bought Blacktail to expand on their love for independently-operated ski areas.

"At Mission Ridge, We're just extremely passionate about independent mountains and take a lot of pride and being an independent resort," said Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort marketing manager Tony Hockok. "[We are] been big fans of Blacktail and what this team here has been doing for a long time, you know, 23 years here with this operation.”

The ownership takes effect for the 2021/22 ski season and Mission Ridge plans on keeping all current Blacktail employees there, saying they love the team the ski area currently has.

As for passholders, more information is to come, but we can expect the mountain to look the same.

“They (Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort) operate a very similar local ski area, and so much about this just make sense," said Jessi Wood, Blacktail Ski Area spokesperson. "It's a great opportunity for collaboration for people who love to ski and love their communities."