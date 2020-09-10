COVID-19 cases on the rise in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Flathead County are reporting close to 50 confirmed COVID 19 cases in the last three days.

Flathead County Deputy Health Officer Kerry Nuckles tells MTN News that 563 close contacts to confirmed COVID-19 cases are currently being monitored in Flathead County.

Nuckles said a high number of cases are due to Flathead residents not following social distancing measures.

She said a continuing trend in Flathead County is positive cases in younger individuals in their 20’s and 30’s.

Nuckles says a high number of confirmed cases are attributed to social gatherings during the week of the Northwest Montana Fair in Kalispell.

“We’re seeing a high-number of cases who have a lot of contacts who have been many places, going to restaurants, bars, events, the county fair, that type of event,” said Nuckles.

Nuckles said community spread is widespread in Flathead County.

