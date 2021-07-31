Daly Days is back

HAMILTON — There was music, dancing, cars and vendors that filled the Hamilton streets on Friday and Saturday for Daly Days.

The event kicked off on Friday with vendors in the streets and fun activities for kids, like bouncy houses and rock climbing walls. Friday night ended with some good ole Montana street dancing.

On Saturday there were other fun activities like the car show, Zumba, Mini-Main St "Triathalon", Musical Chairs and the Weiner Dog Race.

After the weekend event was not able to run last year due to COVID-19, it made this year even more meaningful.

“Everyone was ready to get back out and reconnect with the community, and you know we all had a year or more to hone our crafts and build up our inventory of all of our beautiful stuff and so it's a great way to bring everybody back," said Erin Steuer, Hamilton Downtown Association executive director.

Downtown Hamilton viewed this year’s Daly Days as a much needed cause for celebration.

“Looking at smiles on their faces," said Andrew Killian, Hamiltion Downtown Association president. "You know people are having a good time, and they're just enjoying themselves. And in this day and age, we don't really get a chance to do that, it sells.”

The celebrations, music and fun spirits will be back for next year's Daly Days.

