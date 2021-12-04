Downtown Missoula kicks off Christmas with festivities

MISSOULA — In Missoula, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And let me say, there is no place like Missoula for the holidays.

Now through Wednesday, Dec.15, businesses will have their windows decorated for the window decorating contest. Marking the twelve days of Christmas- downtown Missoula style.

Santa Claus is coming to town and is posted up at Missoula Public Library.

Last Christmas, the Downtown Missoula Partnership changed up the Parade of Lights to accommodate COVID-19 regulations. And this year, we can expect the parade to look a lot like last year. On Higgins Avenue, you can check out the 10 floats signed up Saturday night.

Free sleigh rides- or better known as carriage rides- begin over on East Pine from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Festival of Trees is winding down, but the lighting of the downtown Missoula tree happens every night at 6 p.m. It's bringing the power of community together this Christmas season.

“We really hope that people do come out and connect and and find a way to experience the holidays in a way that they feel most comfortable which is why we've made some adjustments this year with the Parade of Lights and Santa and festival trees to really makes sure everybody can experience it in their own way,” said Kristen Sackett, Downtown Missoula Partnership marketing and events director.

The only thing missing is the Winter Wonderland feeling with some snow.