RONAN — A fatal crash was reported earlier tonight by Montana Highway Patrol along Highway 93 in the Mission Valley.

As of 10:50 PM, southbound lanes are still blocked and drivers are advised to use S-212 as an alternate route.

First responders were called to the scene at 5:51 PM this evening to Mile Marker 41, between Ronan and St. Ignatius.

No other details about the crash have been released yet.