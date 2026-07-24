Flathead Cherry Festival returns to Polson this weekend with vendors, and fresh cherries

POLSON, MT — The Flathead Cherry Festival is returning to downtown Polson this weekend, drawing crowds to one of the region's largest summer gatherings.

Handmade Montana and the Polson Chamber of Commerce work months in advance each year to book vendors, live entertainment, and cherry farmers to fill the streets of downtown Polson. The event is expected to feature 200 vendors, including artists and non-profits.

Carol Lynn Lapokta with Handmade Montana said the festival is a celebration of the community.

"This event would by far be the largest gathering of people in Polson and the community is super supportive. A lot of people come down and bring their family, their friends, and invite people from far away. It's just really a celebration of what a small town is and what a small town can accomplish."

Lapokta advises arriving early to find parking on neighboring streets, leaving pets at home, and coming ready to enjoy some cherries.

The Flathead Cherry Festival runs Saturday, July 25th, through Sunday, July 26th.

You can find a schedule and a full list of events here.