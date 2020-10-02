Flathead COVID trends continue to show high positive case numbers in young adults

KALISPELL — Flathead County Health Officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Flathead County Health Officer Tamalee Robinon said Flathead County has seen 398 new positive Covid-19 cases in the last week.

Robinson said young adults in their 20’s and 30’s continue to show the highest number of new cases, with the service industry being hit hard.

“Because they’re the interface of industry such as restaurants, bars, the service industry, so we’re still seeing that,” said Robinson.

Robinson said as of Thursday, 19 confirmed positive patients are currently hospitalized in Flathead County with 585 active cases.

She said there are more than 60 active cases across Flathead County schools causing disruption in the classroom.

“I think the schools are struggling with losing staff members and finding substitutes to fill in for those staff members, when their staff are in quarantine for up to 14 days,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the health department are still looking to add additional COVID-19 case investigators.

