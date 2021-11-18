Full moon/partial lunar eclipse overnight

Ready for the longest eclipse of any kind in the last 580 years?

The "Beaver" Full Moon on Friday, Nov. 19 and will remain in the penumbral cone of the Earth's shadow for over six hours in total. It's pass through the darkest part of the shadow will take 3.5 hours — also the longest this century!

Technically, this will fall just shy of a 'total lunar eclipse' with 97.4% of the moon being covered, but it's still very impressive.

Unfortunately, a passing system will obscure our view of this historic event across the region. Here's to hoping for a glimpse (although it's not very likely)!

Thanks, Mother Nature...

Signed Western Montana

