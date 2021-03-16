Glacier National Park hosting virtual community discussion

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says park officials are hosting a virtual community discussion Thursday night to talk about challenges the park may face this upcoming busy season.

One topic Mow said the park will discuss is a proposed ticket entry system to help avoid congestion at the park’s west entrance, which caused major delays last summer.

He said the park had to close the west entrance roughly 25 times last season due to congestion.

“You know the concept of ticketed entry, people know they will get into the park and with ticket entry we won’t actually have to have any closures at the west entrance,” said Mow.

Mow said discussions at the community meeting will cover a range of topics from park visitation numbers, COVID-19 mitigation plans and more.

He said park officials are excited to gather community input before they make any final decisions.

“We know that the broader community has a strong interest in this as well, so we wanted to provide that opportunity, ” said Mow.

Mow expects a final decision on the proposed ticket entry system to be made by the end of March.

The virtual meeting will be held via zoom March 18, from 7 -8 p.m. Those who would like to attend can register online at www.glacier.org.