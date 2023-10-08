Helena man found deceased in Clark Fork River

MISSOULA- A 27-year-old male from Helena was found deceased in the Clark Fork River on Saturday. According to Montana Highway State Patrol, the time of the incident is unknown. The Dodge Durango was on the westbound side of 1-90 where officials believe the vehicle struck a guardrail before re-entering the roadway before striking another guardrail.

The driver was found was found deceased downstream of the vehicle. According to MHP, the incident occurred sometime in the early morning.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected to be involved.