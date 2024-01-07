LIVE BLOG: Griz and Jackrabbits collide in national championship
University of Montana undefeated against SDSU; record currently at 8-0
James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
By:
MTN News
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated2024-01-07 14:01:36-05
12:00 p.m. - It's time to get this thing started
11:45 a.m. - This is what it's all about!
11:35 a.m. - Fans have filled the stands Seats are full of Griz fans ready for action
11:30 a.m. - We're 30 minutes out Griz fans
11:20 a.m. - Getting closer
11:05 a.m. - Your Montana Grizzlies take the field to warm up We're getting closer to go time!
10:50 a.m. - Fans are starting to fill the stadium As we get closer to kickoff, fans are making their way inside Toyota Stadium in Friso, Texas for today's national championship battle between the Griz and the Jackrabbits.
10:35 a.m. - Team getting into game-mode
10:30 a.m. - Fans show their support ahead of national championship As we get closer to game time, take a look at fans gathered outside of the stadium ready for today's monster clash.
10:10 a.m. - Battle of the college bands
10:00 a.m. - The day you've been waiting for is here! Team makes their way to the stadium in preparation for today's match up against South Dakota State for a shot at the title.
