Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Griz and Jackrabbits collide in national championship

University of Montana undefeated against SDSU; record currently at 8-0
Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before FCS national championship
James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before FCS national championship
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 14:01:36-05

12:00 p.m. - It's time to get this thing started

National Anthem ahead of kickoff for the FCS national championship

11:45 a.m. - This is what it's all about!

11:35 a.m. - Fans have filled the stands
Seats are full of Griz fans ready for action

Fans ready for FCS national championship

11:30 a.m. - We're 30 minutes out Griz fans

FCS National Championship warm ups
The University of Montana warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
Junior Bergen (5) warms up before FCS national championship game
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before FCS national championship
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

11:20 a.m. - Getting closer

11:05 a.m. - Your Montana Grizzlies take the field to warm up
We're getting closer to go time!

10:50 a.m. - Fans are starting to fill the stadium
As we get closer to kickoff, fans are making their way inside Toyota Stadium in Friso, Texas for today's national championship battle between the Griz and the Jackrabbits.

Fans heading into Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Fans inside Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for 2024 National Championship
Toyota Stadium fans finding their seats

10:35 a.m. - Team getting into game-mode

Getting into the zone before the game

10:30 a.m. - Fans show their support ahead of national championship
As we get closer to game time, take a look at fans gathered outside of the stadium ready for today's monster clash.

Fans cheer on team before FCS national championship
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
Fans welcome team ahead of FCS national championship
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
We Believe
Fans tailgating outside of Toyota Stadium
Griz fans outside of Toyota Stadium
Fans ready for kickoff
Fans ready for kickoff

10:10 a.m. - Battle of the college bands

University of Montana band leads team to Toyota Stadium for FCS national championship
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.
South Dakota State University band
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.

10:00 a.m. - The day you've been waiting for is here!
Team makes their way to the stadium in preparation for today's match up against South Dakota State for a shot at the title.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader