MCSO: Woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said someone died near Lolo Sunday morning, after being reported to have jumped from a moving vehicle. MCSO sent the following information in a press release:

"At 4:16 a.m. this morning, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive.

A female was reported to have jumped from a moving vehicle. The caller, the male driver of the vehicle, attempted to resuscitate the female passenger. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes on Highway 93 South are temporarily closed. Traffic has been diverted to the center passing lane. Lanes will reopen when all agencies have completed their investigation. Please slow down for first responders.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the female passenger during this very difficult time.

This is an active investigation. More details will be provided as they become available."