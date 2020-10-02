Meet ZooMontana's newest grey wolf pup

MISSOULA — Wildlife Correspondent Tanner Saul and Meteorologist Lewis Dortch introduce us to an abandoned wolf pup, who will soon meet his new pack at ZooMontana.

Watch the video above to learn more about Simpson the grey wolf pup.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Due to the state order, masks are required in the gift shop, restrooms and indoor animal exhibits. Masks are available for $.50 if you do not have your own.

ZooMontana is located off of the Zoo Drive exit off Interstate 90 in Billings.

