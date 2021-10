MISSOULA — Per a press release from the Missoula Fire Department, 13 firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 400 block South of 5th St.

It was confirmed that no one was in the home, but two cats were removed and died.

Crews were able to knock down the fire on the first floor, but there is serve smoke damage throughout the remaining levels of the three-story building.

Missoula Fire Department investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.