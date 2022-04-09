Missoula community uses Red Sand Project to bring awareness to human trafficking

MISSOULA — On April 8, in partnership with other local organizations, the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force filled in cracks of the sidewalk down the Hip Strip.

It is part of The Red Sand Project, a way to bring awareness to sexual violence.

It is an artistic symbol, one that raises all the right questions when asked.

At the setup outside of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, Missoula locals fill in cracks with red sand. It's a way of recognizing victims of human trafficking and sexual violence that have fallen through the cracks of society.

MTN News

Participant Betsy Curnew is pouring sand for a personal connection to human trafficking.

“People would be surprised at how frequently it happens and how it's not a respecter of age. And I'm just appreciative of people showing up and trying to show support,” said Curnew.

On April 7, Missoula County joined other local partners in recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Dave Bell, with Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force, says that dedicating this month is significant to the bigger picture of human trafficking.

“Awareness is a big topic because domestic violence and sexual violence can lead to human trafficking,” Bell told MTN News.

