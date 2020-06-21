Missoula families celebrate Father's Day at Silver's Lagoon

Silver's Lagoon in Missoula was the place to be for Father’s Day celebrations this year.

The fish weren’t biting, but the younger fishermen didn’t seem to care.

Dave Juran brought his two daughters, Leela and Jovi, ages 4 and 6, to the pond for a Father’s Day outing. He plans to make this the summer of fishing with his girls.

While he was impressed at how easily the two caught on, he said there’s one area they’ll need to work on.

“They’re not big on putting the worms on the hook yet...they’re just not into that.”

According to his 4-year-old Leela, the worms are far too slimy.

Dave and his daughters didn’t get so much as a bite in the few hours they spent fishing. They were just happy to be spending the day together.

“These two kids are just a ton of fun,” said Juran, “There’s not much I’d rather be doing than hanging out with them and fishing.”

