Missoula Pride parade draws thousands to downtown for fifth consecutive year

MISSOULA, MT — Thousands of people filled the streets of downtown Missoula for the fifth annual Missoula Pride parade, as the LGBTQ+ community and allies gathered to celebrate Pride.

The parade route stretched through the heart of the city, drawing many from across western Montana. Dozens of participants took part, from local businesses to community organizations.

For many attendees, events like this provide a sense of belonging.

"I have found so much love in this community and it has made me feel so welcome and loved and happy," Markus Englander said.

"It's so healing and it is a breath of fresh air, it reminds me that I am not alone," Englander said.

The diverse crowd represented all walks of life united in celebration.

"It makes me so happy to see everybody so free to be themselves," Jakob Morris said.

"Celebrating differences, loving yourself and loving other people," a participant said.

After winding through downtown streets, the parade led to a block party with vendors, live music, and a main stage. The festivities continued into the evening, creating space for celebration and community building.

"Pride to me means it's okay to be yourself no matter what walk of life you come from and I think that is wonderful," Morris said.

"Happy pride, enjoy the weekend," Jesse Thorpe said.

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