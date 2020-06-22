Missoula Sentinel COVID-19 testing begins

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department began its county-wide Sentinel Testing Plan on Monday at the county testing clinic at the Western Montana Fairgrounds.

Thanks to additional supplies, those who are not experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, that work in high-risk environments including healthcare workers and first responders, service industry and personal care workers and county residents returning to Montana are encouraged to make an appointment to get tested.

Gov. Steve Bullock designated Missoula County as one of the 20 high-visitation communities in Montana, making this testing possible.

Testing branch director, Becca Wallace, says this will give the health department a more complete picture of where the county stands,

“We can get a snapshot of the community as a whole to see if we do have more instances of the virus in the county, what types of people are affected, and then all of that will also be part of data collection," Wallace said.

Wallace says the entire process takes about 8 minutes. To make an appointment, call 258-INFO.