Monday will be much cooler with showers

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

I hope you’ve had an opportunity to spend some time in the sunshine. Afternoon temperatures have been holding in the lower to middle 70s across much of the area.

Monday will bring our first good chance of light, steady rain in a while. As of now, it appears as though the best chance for rain will occur between daybreak and the early afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be well below normal with most only reaching the lower to middle 60s.

An upper level ridge will quickly move over the region on Tuesday and remain in place for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to middle 80s.

It appears as though it will be a while before we see any measurable precipitation after Monday.

