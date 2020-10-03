More sun and smoke for our Sunday

MISSOULA — Western Montana and North-central Idaho has experienced a nice Saturday, although smoke has once again become somewhat of a factor in our weather. Our smoky conditions are certainly not as bad as they were a couple of weeks ago, but there is enough smoke in the region to impact our temperatures. Without the smoke, temperatures would have been several degrees warmer in many towns today, although temperatures are still rising to above average values for this time of year. Looking ahead, it appears smoke will impact conditions again on Sunday, with improved visibility on Monday as a change in winds will remove most of the smoke.

Expect a mostly sunny day on Sunday with the aforementioned smoke creating hazy conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 70s in most locations.

As mentioned, a change in winds will bring a clear, sunny day on Monday with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s, after starting the day in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring a continuation of our very nice weather with well-above average temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

If you’re wondering when this long stretch of wonderful weather will end, it looks like next weekend is when mother nature will bring us back to reality. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s, but an increased southerly wind, will indicate an approaching cold front. This front will bring wind, rain, and much cooler temperatures by next Saturday.

Beyond next Saturday, we can expect highs in the lower to middle 50s and better chances of showers.

Have a fantastic Sunday!

