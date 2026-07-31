A man & his signature covered car are on a cross-country mission to spark conversations about suicide recovery

RONAN, MT — Eric Santiago is on a mission. Covered in messages and signatures, his car tells the story of a cross-country journey that started in Pennsylvania with a simple leap of faith.

"I prayed to God and I heard three words and it was 'it will work,'" Santiago said.

Santiago is an eight-year recovering alcoholic and a two-time suicide survivor. He jumped in his car with one goal — to meet people in recovery exactly where they are.

"As I started doing this journey, I realized I connect with people very well. I listen very well. I may not remember your name, but I remember your story," Santiago said.

Santiago documents his travels through social media videos on TikTok under "ONEPAC310." Over the past year, he's visited nearly every state, stopping at local rehab centers to share his story of hope. Each signature on his car represents a donation that keeps his mission rolling forward.

"Every signature you see is somebody connected to someone who tried to commit suicide, is trying to get sober, or if they have a child with autism, the child signs for free," Santiago said.

Santiago plans to continue his journey, carrying these stories of hope and recovery to communities across the country.

"I'm proud of you for staying sober one more day. If you need help or anything, please reach out. I'd rather hear your testimony than attend your funeral," Santiago said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

