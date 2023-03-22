PHOTOS: The history of Missoula's Old Sawmill District
Revedeclopment in Missoula's Old Sawmill District is continuing. The area was once home to Polley's Mill.
Photos show the history of Polley's Mill in Missoula. The mill was located in what is now called the Old Sawmill District.Photo by: Leslie Wetherbee