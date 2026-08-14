Recent donations to Polson Police Foundation help sustain mission to support local officers

POLSON, MT — The Polson Police Foundation is bridging the gap between what the city can afford and what officers need, and recent community donations are helping keep that mission alive.

Unity Bank Vice President of Branch Experience Megan Pope recently presented a $5,500 donation to the foundation.

"As leaders in our community, we need to make sure we are taking that first step to recognize these wonderful officers and all that they do," Pope said.

Foundation President Brady Phenicie says the money will support officers in ways the annual police budget simply can't cover — from updated training to community outreach.

"Our main mission is to support the police department. Whatever they need — any type of equipment outside their budget — that's our first line of support," Phenicie said.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson says the foundation has already made an impact — including counseling services that help officers cope with the emotional weight of the job.

"Officers see all kinds of stuff, they see everybody at their worst. It's quite a bit and takes a heavy toll," Simpson said.

The foundation also invests in community outreach — including three newly published safety books headed to Polson schools.

Phenicie says community support like Unity Bank's donation makes it all possible.

"We've been really lucky with the support of the community to support our mission," Phenicie said.

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