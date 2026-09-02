Ronan Pioneer Days committee secures land for new performance arena

POLSON, MT — Ronan's first multipurpose performance arena is coming to a 33-acre lot off Mink Lane, with the committee hoping to complete it in time for next year's Pioneer Days festival. A project nearly two decades in the making.

The committee wants the venue to serve the broader community beyond its annual festival weekend.

"We want it to be available for more than just rodeo. We want it so the whole community can use it for different activities," Kim Aipperspach said.

Aipperspach has served on the Pioneer Days organizing committee for 40 years. He said the rodeo had long been held at the local fairgrounds, but the event outgrew that space.

"It's a little small for the barrel racers and the ropers...it's just been outgrown," Aipperspach said.

This year, the committee canceled the rodeo entirely. That setback became a call to action. Using money saved from concession stands and fundraisers, the committee moved forward with securing the new property.

"I absolutely love this area. I never wanted to see Pioneer Days die," Welker said.

Committee member Justine Welker said the new performance arena is envisioned as a central community hub, hosting concerts, gatherings and more.

"We've gone so far to tag this as our field of dreams," Welker said.

Welker said the vision extends beyond Pioneer Days.

"We know Ronan Pioneer Days needs a performance arena, but other groups have other dreams and we want those to come true out here," Welker said.

The committee hopes to complete the arena in time for next year's Pioneer Days. Volunteer time and donations are still needed to make it happen. For more information visit here.

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