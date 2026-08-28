Ronan School District's new superintendent plans to build on over a decade of community roots

RONAN, MT — Sandra Beal is stepping into a new role with Ronan School District — but she's no stranger to the community she will now lead.

Beal was recently voted in as the district's new superintendent for a two-year term. She has held many roles with Ronan School District over the years and says her deep familiarity with the district shapes her approach to the job.

"I'm very familiar with the district and I love it here and call it home," Beal said.

The district serves 1,400 students, and Beal is ready to tackle challenges many Montana schools are facing, including enrollment and staffing issues.

"The education field is not what it used to be," Beal said.

"One of the main things we are asking ourselves is how can we remove some of those barriers? What can we do?" Beal said.

Among the district's efforts to meet students where they are is the Ronan Charter Academy, a program designed to serve grades 7 through 12. The program offers 2 diploma paths tailored to students' goals, whether career or education based.

"It really sets them up for the future and provides opportunities for them, choices and creates a unique pathway that they are interested in exploring," Beal said.

Beal says she is excited to contribute to the growth of the district and has no plans to overhaul what's already working.

"I am not here to reinvent anything. I'm here to continue the momentum and strengthen what we're doing," Beal said.

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