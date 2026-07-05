ARLEE, MT — At the heart of the Arlee Celebration is its drum groups — from the first song to the very last beat.

For nearly 30 years, Louie McDonald and Dan Trahan have been singing with Yamn-ćut, a Salish drum group that started in the early 90s by Johnny Arlee. Their name means "The gathering," and this year, they serve as the host drum for the Arlee Celebration.

(WATCH: Salish drum group Yamn-ćut brings nearly 30 years of tradition to the Arlee Celebration powwow)

Salish drum group Yamn-ćut brings nearly 30 years of tradition to the Arlee Celebration powwow

The drum is central to the powwow experience, and for Trahan, that connection began in childhood when an elder used it as a form of guidance, creating a family bond within the powwow circle.

"I've been singing since I was about 4 or 5," Trahan said.

An elder's invitation set the course for his life at the drum.

"He got up and grabbed my hand and I just went to the drum, because I knew better than to argue," Trahan said.

While many drum groups travel from across the region to compete — with contests offering cash prizes as high as $25,000 for first place — the commitment is significant. Drum groups must participate from the start of the powwow to the very end.

"We're just one of many drum groups that sing for the dancers," Trahan said.

Many wonder what the singers are saying when they perform. McDonald explains these songs are passed down through generations.

"A lot of the songs that we sing are given to us from the spirits, from the trees, from the air, and somebody might be out on a fast, and the songs are given to them," McDonald said.

For both men, the circle around the drum has built a family over the years — one they plan to pass on for generations to come.

"We try to incorporate more values into others and they'll keep passing this on even after we pass away or we leave," Trahan said.

"We're all family around the drum and that's the best part of it," McDonald said.

The Arlee Celebration continues through Sunday.

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