Snow Exits But The Cold Stays

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

As of Sunday afternoon, light snow is still falling across much of western Montana and will continue to fall through the evening and early overnight hours. Very little additional accumulation is expected. Most valley locations saw a range from about half-an-inch to 2 inches, and with that snow in place and very cold air continuing to pour into the region, we can expect poor travel conditions with numerous slick spots. As we move into the overnight hours, our sky will clear allowing for temperatures to drop into the single digits to lower teens for most. Winds should diminish, though we’ll still have a light northeasterly breeze. Early morning risers should be prepared for a very cold, and icy morning commute.

Monday will be a very nice, albeit chilly day with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The sun will be out for a good portion of the day before clouds increase Monday afternoon ahead of our next weather disturbance that will move in from the west/northwest.

Look for light snow to develop in the mountains of western Montana Monday night and Tuesday. Most valleys will see light snow under a cloudy sky. This is a relatively weak and quick-moving system, so additional snow accumulation is not expected. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower to middle 30s after starting off in the middle teens.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun with a few light snow showers and highs in the lower 30s.

Thursday will bring a partly to mostly cloudy and dry day, before our next weather system moves in for Friday and next weekend. At this time, it looks like next Saturday will bring a good chance of snow with highs in the middle 30s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

