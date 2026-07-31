St. Ignatius becomes Lake County's first hub for anonymous human trafficking tip app

ST. IGNATIUS, MT — St. Ignatius is now the first reporting hub in Lake County for Simply Report, an anonymous tip app for law enforcement.

St. Ignatius Police Chief Jason Ascheson said the app addresses a common hesitation people have about coming forward.

"That's what Simply Report does — it bridges that gap between 'should I report it' and 'yes, this should be reported.'"

Ascheson said when he learned about Simply Report, he know it was something his community needed.

"We've got Highway 93 running right through town which leads to I-90, so we see a lot of traffic."

"Highways and interstates are what allow trafficking to happen — traffickers use major routes of travel."

Attorney General Austin Knudsen launched a partnership with Safe House Project in May 2026 to bring Simply Report to Montana. The app allows users to submit anonymous tips.

Andrew Yedinak, supervising agent for the Montana Human Trafficking Unit, said the app has been effective since its launch.

"Since that time, we've taken in 33 different cases."

"The benefit is we receive those tips and within minutes, we've been able to contact the complainant and get local law enforcement or ourselves involved."

State agents worked 64 human trafficking-related cases in 2025. Yedinak said Montana faces unique challenges as the state's population grows faster than law enforcement resources can keep pace. Authorities say Simply Report gives communities a way to fill that gap.

"It sounds cliché, but if you see something, say something. Don't be that person who goes home upset with yourself because you didn't speak up."

Ascheson said the app is meant to complement — not replace — existing emergency services.

"It's not a replacement for 911, but it is a tool that community members can use while remaining anonymous."

For more information about the Simply Report app and human trafficking resources, visit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

