ST. IGNATIUS — The St. Ignatius Police Department is set to receive a $185,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase three patrol vehicles, providing a major upgrade for a fleet that frequently breaks down.

"We're constantly dealing with vehicles breaking down, not starting, not reliable," said Jason Acheson, chief of police for the St. Ignatius Police Department.

Acheson leads the four-officer department in St. Ignatius.

With an annual budget of $155,000 to cover salaries, equipment, and repairs, buying patrol cars is out of the question.

"The cars that we get are always repurposed cars from other agencies. In some cases, they're donated, and in some cases, we have to buy them," Acheson said.

When not patrolling, Acheson uses his spare time to search government websites for funding opportunities or car parts.

The department relies on four patrol vehicles.

Acheson said the vehicles idle for hours and cannot be shut off during shifts, which wears them down quickly.

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St. Ignatius police receive federal grant to buy new patrol cars

Falling behind on maintenance puts the community at risk, and losing even one vehicle means fewer officers on the street.

"I worked one shift where all the cars were broke down," Acheson said.

JD Thomas, owner of a local Napa Auto Parts store, sees the challenge firsthand.

"They're one of our frequent customers with their vehicles," Thomas said.

Thomas said keeping the patrol cars running is a constant challenge.

"There's always a stress factor when they come in, to get them in and get them repaired ASAP," Thomas said.

The $185,000 grant is expected to improve reliability and ensure residents receive timely assistance.

"I'm very excited," Acheson said.

"My hopes for the future is we continue to grow and prosper," Acheson said.

The department has not yet received the grant funding.

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