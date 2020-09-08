Weather Forecast: Sunny with below average highs for Tuesday

MISSOULA — Monday brought a big change in our weather. It brought a preview of fall.

The good news for those who aren’t quite ready for autumn yet is that we have some pretty nice summer-like days in the forecast. Tuesday will be a cool one, but after that, we’ll start to warm things up.

After a clear, chilly start, we can expect a clear day with highs slowly warming into the upper 50s to middle 60s by the mid to late afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be 10 to 12 degrees cooler than average.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer days, and both will feature a sunny sky.

Look for a chilly low in the upper 20s to middle 30s on Wednesday morning with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s to middle 70s. We’ll start our day on Thursday in the middle 30s to lower 40s with highs climbing into the middle 70s to lower 80s.

With an upper-level ridge being the dominant weather feature for Friday and the weekend, we’ll continue to see sunny, warm days and clear, cool nights.

Expect highs ranging from the lower to middle 80s Friday through Sunday, with nice weather continuing into the beginning of next week.