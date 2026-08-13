United Way and Missoula Chevrolet distribute 700 free backpacks to students

MISSOULA, MT — United Way of Missoula County and Missoula Chevrolet teamed up to distribute 700 free backpacks filled with school supplies to students across Missoula and Mineral counties.

The backpacks were loaded with supplies chosen specifically for each school district and distributed to schools throughout the region.

Educators say students perform better when they have what they need to learn.

"I think when kids come to school and they don't have what they need there is an automatic stress," Logan Labbe, superintendent for Superior Public Schools, said.

Erica Zins, a foster and homeless liaison with Missoula County Public Schools, said being prepared makes a difference beyond the classroom.

"I think that confident success leads to academic success, social success and emotional success," Zins said.

Matt Potter of Missoula Chevrolet said the annual event has supported many students over the years.

"We're investing in the future... what better way to do that than provide them with tools they need or never had before, these backpacks are loaded," Potter said.

Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said the effort is about more than school supplies.

"I think kids need to know the community believes in them, that people are willing to step up and make sure they are as well equipped as everybody else," Hay Patrick said.

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