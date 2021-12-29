Weather Forecast: Another disturbance moves in Thursday morning

While Wednesday morning's expected disturbance turned out to be a dud for most (not all!), we'll have another shot at light to even moderate snow accumulations as another arrives during the early morning hours Thursday with a reinforcing shot of colder air. With that, 1”-2” are expected across most valleys of western Montana with highs topping out in the mid teens to mid 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 5am Thursday to 11am Friday. Lookout Pass is expected to see 3”-6” of snow while valley fall into that 1”-3” category.

We should see a break in the active weather arriving Friday into the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun, highs generally in the 20s and lows in the single digits (above and below zero) to low teens.

The start of next week will bring milder air to the region with highs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday ranging from the mid 20s in northwest Montana to the upper 30s through the Bitterroot Valley. It does look to become active, too, so plan for more opportunities for snow!