Weather Forecast: Gorgeous end to the weekend!

Beautiful weather continues Sunday as high pressure remains over the region. Look for ample sunshine and well above average highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with breezy conditions at times.

A Pacific system will move into the region and pass to our south on Monday bringing more clouds and cooler temps in the upper 50s into Tuesday. Most impacts will be for folks in southwest Montana and especially along the MT/ID and MT/WY borders.

Another warming and drying trend looks to take shape midweek with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s (and partly sunny skies) through the end of the work week.