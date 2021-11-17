Weather Forecast: Late week system on tap

After some sunshine midweek, clouds will be on the increase Thursday as our next system approaches from the west.

The majority of Thursday will remain dry, but a few sprinkles and mountain snow showers will be possible from time to time. Highs will top out in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Erin Yost

Thursday night into Friday, the system arrives with mountain snow and a valley rain/snow mix. A few inches of snow are possible on the passes, especially Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias throughout Friday…. Valleys will have the potential to see light snow Friday morning with a rain/snow mix otherwise.

Lingering showers could make for a few slick spots Saturday morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday and Monday should feature weak ridging with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions and highs in the 40s.