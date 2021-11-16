Weather Forecast: Snow showers tonight, quiet Wednesday

After Monday’s strong cold front, we’ll continue to see decreasing wind behind it throughout Tuesday.

Erin Yost

Behind the front, we’re now dealing with another element and that’s snow banding! Snow showers and a few narrow/intense snowbands will impact both valleys and mountains with bursts of moderate snowfall at times. Some bands will be capable of producing 1-2”/hour snowfall rates. Be aware of variable road conditions which could change rapidly as well as reduced visibilities.

Wednesday will showcase mainly sunny skies with near average highs in the 30s to low 40s. Clouds will increase by the evening/overnight ahead of our next approaching system.

Off and on rain and snow showers are likely to end the work week and perhaps start the weekend. A few inches of snow are possible on the passes, especially Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias. Valleys have the potential to see light freezing rain/wet snow on Friday morning, so locally slick roads are a little concerning right now - we’ll keep you posted on that front. Highs look to top out in the 40s.