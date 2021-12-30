Weather Forecast: System continues to move through the region into early Friday

The system moving through will continue to bring scattered snow showers with generally a trace to 3" for most valley locations in western Montana into Friday morning. With that, Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Lower Clark Fork and West Glacier Regions through 11am Friday.

Beyond residual flurries on Friday with highs in the teens, a drying trend will take shape over the weekend with weak high pressure developing.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Saturday with a cold start in the single digits above and below zero. Highs will top out in the teens to mid 20s. More of the same for Sunday with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Models continue to trend towards a very active weather period for the northern Rockies next week.