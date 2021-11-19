Weather Forecast: System slowly on its way out overnight

Our system will slowly wind down as we head into the overnight hours from NW to SE Friday night.

Winter Weather Advisories are still in place through 8pm for the Lower Clark Fork Region and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, through 11pm for the West Glacier & Potomac/Seeley Lake Region and through 5am Saturday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region.

Erin Yost

Patchy fog is likely Saturday morning with clouds to start and partly cloudy skies by late day. We’ll see breezy conditions during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High pressure takes over for Sunday and Monday with more sun than clouds and highs in the 40s to even low 50s (for Monday).

Active weather looks to return by midweek however the associated disturbances look to be on the weaker side… still, we’ll keep you posted here in the StormTracker Weather Center.