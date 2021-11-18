Weather Forecast: Unsettled end to the week

High pressure continues to break down Thursday as our next Pacific system enters western Montana.

Widely scattered rain and snow showers will develop Thursday evening before transitioning to all snow by Friday morning. Light accumulation will be possible in the valleys (more so in northwest Montana), so be mindful of slick spots for the morning commute. As temps rise throughout the day, we’ll see another transition to a rain/snow mix if not all valley rain with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lookout Pass could pick up 2”-4” with most mountainous terrain along the MT/ID border seeing up to a half a foot of new snow.

Erin Yost

Lingering snow showers will scoot out Saturday morning being replaced by building high pressure. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a breezy afternoon and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with near normal highs in the low 40s… more of the same Monday with highs well into the 40s.

There’s indication we’ll see unsettled conditions building in next Tuesday or Wednesday, so we’ll keep you posted on those holiday travel plans.