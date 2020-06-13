We're heading into a cool, showery Sunday

MISSOULA — Happy Saturday!

We started the day with sunshine and warm temperatures before cloud cover moved overhead. Looking into the evening and overnight hours, our rain chances will increase as will our wind speeds. A wave of energy will push north into Canada overnight. There is enough instability in place to keep showers chances in place overnight and into Sunday morning, but most areas will wake up with a mostly cloudy sky. The one exception will be the Bitterroot Valley and southwest Montana where rain chances will be higher. Light snow is expected in the higher mountains.

An upper level ridge will move into the northwest on Sunday bringing much cooler air. The result of this will be mostly cloudy to overcast conditions with scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be about 15 to 20 degrees below average on Sunday, translating into middle 50s to lower 60s for highs. It will be breezy, as well. We’ll see a little sunshine in most places on Sunday, but not a lot. Be ready for cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions with scattered showers.

Monday will bring a cloudy sky with scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Sunday, which will still put most areas in the upper 50s to middle 60s during the afternoon. The mountains will see a very good shot at rain, while the valleys will see about a 50% chance of light, scattered showers.

Tuesday is shaping up to be another showery day with a chance of afternoon storms. Clouds will be prevalent throughout the day, and temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s, continuing out streak of well-below normal highs. Rain chances will be relatively high in all areas.

Wednesday will be a transition day for western Montana. A ridge will be building along the coastline promising warmer, drier days ahead. Meanwhile, the upper level low pressure, will be exiting to the east. The result will be slightly warmer highs with more sunshine than previous days. We’ll still have scattered rain showers during the afternoon, but the odds will be lower than the early part of the week, and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Most will see highs in the lower to middle 60s.

The upper level ridge will really start to impact our region on Thursday. Expect warmer highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Showers chances will be much lower, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday through the early part of next week will bring a warming trend with a good deal of sunshine each and every day. Expect middle 70s to 80 on Friday, upper 70s to middle 80s on Saturday, and lower to upper 80s on Sunday.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

