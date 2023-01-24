Hormel now has a chili cheese-flavored beer to go with your game-day dip

If you’ve ever wanted to straight up drink a bowl of chili cheese dip, Hormel has come up with the next best thing: chili cheese-flavored beer.

New Hormel Chili Cheese Brew is made with Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn, giving it have a corn chip-flavored base. Then, Modist Brewing Co. added a “mix of savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder” to bring out the flavors of chili and cheese.

“Football season is just as much about the game as it is about delicious food and drinks, and the people you enjoy watching the game with,” Jason Hron, Hormel Chili brand manager, said in a press release. “This year we were inspired to bring fans together and create something everyone can agree on — an irresistible sip that unites the best flavors of our famous Hormel Chili Cheese Dip.”

The beer will only be available on Hormel’s website in four-packs beginning Jan. 24, while supplies last. Priced at $24, including shipping at handling, the beer will arrive before the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Hormel

While this may be the first chili cheese-flavored beer, other companies have experiment with beer flavored like the food they’re known for, including Snyder’s of Hanover, which previously launched a pretzel-flavored beer to celebrate Oktoberfest.

The limited-time Snyderbier blended the flavor of Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels with Captain Lawrence Brewing Company’s craft beer in two flavors, both infused with traditional German-style pretzels. While the beer is no longer available, here’s to hoping it will come back for Oktoberfest 2023!

Snyder's of Hanover

Other unique beer flavors we’ve seen in recent years include candy corn, Peeps, French’s mustard, a ramen beer made with 55 pounds of noodles, jelly beans and “Unicorn Farts,” which was made with Fruity Pebbles.

Are you a fan of uniquely-flavored beers, or do you prefer to stick a standard brew?

