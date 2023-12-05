House explodes in Arlington, Virginia as police serve warrant

Authorities in Virginia responded to the scene of a major house explosion in Arlington on Monday.

Police said in a post on X they were investigating an incident involving a flare gun shot from a residence on Monday evening.

Police said they were serving a search warrant on the address when someone inside fired several shots.

An explosion then destroyed the house, collapsing most of the structure in a significant fireball.

The fire department was working to extinguish the subsequent blaze on Monday night. Police say they are now investigating the "circumstances of the explosion."

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates.

