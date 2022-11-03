How To Air Fry A Steak From Frozen

After a long, rough day at work, you come home to realize you didn’t take anything out for dinner. No worries, because you have steak in the freezer. And don’t you dare put that steak in the microwave to defrost it! As long as you have an air fryer, frozen steak is no problem. In fact, can be delicious.

You can’t always fire up the grill, but air frying can be a surprisingly simple way to prepare mouthwatering fresh steak. And some experts recommend cooking steak from frozen, as thawing can produce tougher meat. By combining both methods, you can have a quick meal any day of the week.

Adobe

Air Fryer Frozen Steak Instructions

You’ll only need a few items to make your main course in the air fryer:

Frozen steak(s)

Vegetable or olive oil

Salt and pepper

Butter, if desired

Once the meat is prepared, and the appliance is ready, place the steaks in the air fryer. Frozen steak does not take long to cook in the air fryer, so you’ll want to remain close.

After about five or six minutes, turn the steaks using tongs (you don’t want to puncture them with a fork and lose any natural juiciness). Then return to cooking for 5 to 7 minutes more, or until the meat has reached the appropriate internal temperature (125 degrees Fahrenheit is medium rare, 136 F will give you a medium steak, and 154 F is well-done). All told, your steak should be done after about 11-12 minutes.

It’s optional, but you can add butter or compound butter to the steaks 2 minutes before you remove it from the air fryer.

Adobe

When prepared in the air fryer, frozen steaks may look slightly different in color, but they will be juicy, tasty and healthier than anything you can get at a drive-thru. Enjoy!

