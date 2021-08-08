A 2-Night Stay At Disney’s New Star Wars Hotel Will Cost You At Least $4,809

Star Wars fans who’ve always dreamed of being transported to a galaxy far, far away are going to want to start saving their credits, because Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s new Star Wars hotel experience at Walt Disney World, launches in spring 2022 — and it’s not cheap.

More than just a hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive experience that gives guests the illusion that they’re on a cruise through space aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. Guests board a “launch pod” at the terminal and are blasted into “space” for a two-night adventure featuring an action-packed itinerary that includes live entertainment, lightsaber training, character interactions, role play and elaborately themed dining. If this is the Star Wars experience you were looking for, you’ll want to prepare yourself for the price tag before you pack your bags.

How Much Does Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser cost?

A two-day, two-night experience on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has a starting price of $4,809 for two guests, working out to about $1,200 per guest per guest per night. The cost per person decreases for a larger party, priced at $5,299 ($885 per person per night) for three (two adults and one child), and $5,999 for four (three adults and one child).

What’s Included in the Price Tag for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?

The good news is there’s a lot included in the cost of your intergalactic voyage. A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser vacation package includes the two-night stay, food and drinks (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages), valet parking, entertainment and an exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser databand, similar to a Walt Disney World MagicBand.

The package also includes admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where the story continues with an immersive transport shuttle directly to Batuu, aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Never breaking from the story, guests will directly enter the land and get the chance to ride Disney’s epic new attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — a serious perk as the ride also happens to be the toughest attraction to get on at Walt Disney World.

Guests will also experience a “story moment,” such a brokering a deal for a heist or arranging to steal a ship from the First Order, before riding Galaxy’s Edge’s other main attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Then it’s on to lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo before returning to the Halcyon.

Experiences Onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

On the Halcyon, guests will get the opportunity to dress in their Star Wars finest for experiences like a Captain’s Reception, an Outer Rim Regalia and “unexpected story moments.” Bridge training teaches guests about the starcruiser and how it functions. Guests can also learn to play Sabacc (think: Star Wars poker), test their skills with a lightsaber, build a model ship and have their droids face off in a racing competition.

Guests will even get the chance to see Rey wield a real lightsaber that looks just the the one from the movies.

“Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions — or even the casual conversations you may have — determine how your personal journey unfolds,” a Disney Parks Blog post said.

What Are The Rooms Like On The Galactic Starcruiser?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room choices include Standard Cabins for up to five passengers; Galaxy Glass Suites, one-bedroom suites for up to four passengers with a living space; and Grand Captain Suites, two-bedroom suites sleeping eight passengers and featuring two bathrooms, a bar area and three windows out into space.

What’s For Dinner At The Star Wars Hotel?

Dining experiences on the Halcyon promise to be out of this world. Meals are served in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which transforms into a table-service supper club with entertainment by an alien performer on night one and a Taste Around the Galaxy meal with dishes hailing from a variety of Star Wars planets on the second night.

Breakfast and lunch are a selection of exotic small plates and, of course, it wouldn’t be Star Wars without plenty of blue milk.

Described as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game,” a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage is the choose-your-own-adventure experience Star Wars fans have always dreamed of. What do you think of the price tag? Will you be packing your bags for a trip to a galaxy far, far away?

Brooke Geiger McDonald is a theme park journalist covering all things Disney and Universal. When she’s not screaming on the newest roller coaster or critiquing the cheese served with her Mickey pretzel, she’s busy breaking the latest theme park news on Twitter and Instagram.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.