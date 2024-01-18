Iconic rockers ZZ Top to make big Las Vegas return in May

American rock group ZZ Top will make theirreturn to Las Vegas in a one-offshow in May as part of the 2024 Elevation Tour.

The iconic rockers who came together in Houston, Texas released their first album, called "ZZ Top's First Album," in 1970. Their 1973 song "La Grange," from album "Tres Hombres," was one of their first radio hits. The band went on to land in the Billboard top 20 singles chart and then launched their Worldwide Texas Tour in 1976.

The group, including Texas natives singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons and bass player Dusty Hill, have headlined multiple Vegas residencies at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas. Hill, who died in 2021, has been replaced in the group by Elwood Francis, who had been a longtime guitar tech working with the members.

Frank Beard plays drums for the group.

The May show will be at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, May 4 with tickets starting at around $60 before fees and taxes. Tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday Jan. 19, but pre-sales began on Wednesday Jan. 17, Scripps News Las Vegas reported.

In 2004, ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.





This story was originally published by Rachel Zalucki at Scripps News Las Vegas.

