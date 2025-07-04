Arlee Celebration returns for 4th of July holiday weekend

ARLEE — The town of Arlee is transformed into the Arlee Celebration, hosted by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes each 4th of July holiday weekend.

The event takes place in the Mission Valley, showcasing Indigenous culture by featuring indigenous dancing, games, arts and crafts.

It's one of the oldest and most significant powwows in the region, as it's been held for over 120 years.

The Arlee Celebration takes place at the Arlee Powwow Grounds, and spectators will witness various dance styles, the stick game, and horse races — all of which pay homage to the tribes' ancestral pastimes.

The celebration runs from Friday through Sunday.