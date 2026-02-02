Blackfeet Community College, Glacier sign new collaboration agreement

Blackfeet Community College in Browning entered into a new partnership with Glacier National Park to increase educational, cultural and professional opportunities for students and community members.

According to Tribal College Journal, the agreement, signed Jan. 22, will promote park access through the college’s educational programming and enable the college to host cultural events within the park.

There will also be increased opportunities for college students to take part in internships and service-learning opportunities that will be created by the park, while the college will offer workshops and seminars that will help train park staff.

In a statement about the five-year memorandum of understanding, Blackfeet Community College President Brad Hall praised the agreement, calling it an “intentional, collaborative relationship.”

“The college is a key resource for community-based knowledge; this partnership will be an important step in providing homeland access for community healing, advancing the park as a source of traditional ecological knowledge, and furthering partnerships to advance student success and community engagement initiatives at the college.”

A spokesperson for Glacier said the agreement formalizes the ongoing relationship that exists between the college and the park.

“We’re honored to make the commitment for the park and Blackfeet Community College to work together in service of education and learning that is connected to the land, and that acknowledges the importance of the lands in Glacier for the continuity of tradition, knowledge, and ceremony,” said Superintendent Dave Roemer in a statement.

